This may be hard to believe, but it’s been 10 years since Justin Bieber released his “Baby” music video! Yep, to celebrate the anniversary, the star of the video — Jasmine Villegas — is teaming up with the brand new Taki app to chat with a special group of fans, and we have all the exciting deets on how you can get involved!

The 30-minute Zoom chat will happen on Thursday, August 6, at 6:00 P.M. PST, and we can’t wait! But what can fans expect from the event? Well, the 26-year-old just spilled all the tea exclusively to J-14 on what will go down, and it sounds like it’s going to be epic!

“We’re celebrating the 10-year anniversary of ‘Baby’ and I’m basically going to give my supporters an opportunity to talk to me about the video, how I [got] in the video, how everything transpired after that — I went on tour with him [after]. So, it’s giving the fans a special peek and look into how everything happened for me because of the video,” she dished.

The singer, who was skyrocketed into the spotlight after playing the heartthrob’s love interest in the visual, also explained about how the Taki app gives fans “easier access” to talk to their favorite stars.

“My fans specifically like to ask for different [song] covers. They ask me questions, [for] advice, anything like that. Once they write in their question, or whatever they want, it gets to me immediately. Then I just go on there and record my video,” she explained. “It’s really great! It’s interactive, especially times like this where all we have is time really. It’s been really great for me recently, and I just love talking to them on there.”

She continued, “I got involved [Taki] through a friend. They told me about the app and I was really intrigued by it. I knew my fans would love [the videos]. So, I made an account and I just started tweeting about it to my fans all the time about how I was on Taki, this new app that’s really fun and creative!”

We seriously can’t wait to hear more from her during this special Zoom call! Ugh, can it be August 6 already?!

