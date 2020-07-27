After she skyrocketed to stardom after starring as Justin Bieber‘s love interest in the iconic “Baby” music video 10 years ago, Jasmine Villegas had a major music career. Over the years, the songstress has hit the road with some pretty big stars and released some serious bops. Now, after a brief hiatus, the 26-year-old is ready for her career to take off again!

For those who missed it, Jasmine recently teamed up with the brand new Taki app and has plans to chat with a special group of fans via Zoom on Thursday, August 6, at 6:00 P.M. PST to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of “Baby.” Aside from interacting with her followers via the Taki app, she also talked exclusively to J-14 about all the ways her life has changed since stepping into the spotlight 10 years ago. After having two kids, Jasmine is ready to step back into the recording studio and drop some brand new tunes!

“Now that I have two kids, it’s given me the push to want to be able to get back into music and get back into my career where I stopped,” the brunette beauty explained about this new chapter. “So, I’m rebuilding again and that’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

As fans know, Jasmine has already released a few songs over the years, including “Lessons,” “Personal” and her most recent track, “Real You,” which even featured Jasmine singing in Spanish for the first time.

“I’m half Mexican, so loving where I came from, loving my nationalities, I wanted to be able to give my fans a little bit of spice up into the song. They’ve been wanting me to sing Spanish for so long and I’ve always been so scared that I was going to pronounce it wrong or people were going to make fun of me. So, it took me a few tries, but I was able to do it,” she dished.

But that’s not all! Prepare yourselves, people, because Jasmine also has a new song coming soon.

“There’s another song I have called ‘Saving.’ It isn’t out yet, but it’s basically about when you’re in a relationship going through that gray area when you don’t know if you’re going to be with them or not. It’s like, I don’t need saving. I got this on my own. Regardless if I’m going to be with you or not, I’m going to be good,” she teased. “I feel like that’s going to be the next song I’m going to put out.”

When she’s not preparing to drop some pretty epic tunes, Jasmine has been spending most of her time with her daughter, Ameera, and son, Zayne — who was born in May — during the current coronavirus quarantine.

“Having him home has been great. He’s just been with my family — my family will come to visit here and there. He’s getting so big, so fast. I feel like I didn’t get to appreciate [all these moments] with my daughter, so now that I have nothing to do but be home, I’m able to really appreciate these moments as they’re going by,” she gushed about the newborn.

Despite spending all this time with family, the singer has some amazing things to look forward to in the future.

“Once this quarantine is over, I’m going to go straight to LA and I’m going to go back into the studio and write some more,” Jasmine said.

