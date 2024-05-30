Jennifer Lopez had TikTok users alike trying to decode what her “orange drink” from the bodega is. Now, we finally have the answers from the singer herself!

Keep reading to get a breakdown on what she really meant by her go-to-order.

Jenny from the block had the internet feeling like detectives as they tried to pinpoint which orange drink she was referring to during her interview with Vogue.

In the viral clip, J-Lo was asked what does she order when she goes to the corner store, and her response left many puzzled.

“A ham and cheese on a roll, with an orange drink – if you know, you know – and a small bag of chips,” she said in 2022.

After all these years, the Atlas star revealed what she truly meant by an “orange drink.” And no, she wasn’t referring to Fanta or Sunny D (popular guesses from fans)!

When asked about it, Jennifer told Harper’s Bazaar, “Haha, I know that there was a lot of talk about it. But the orange drink was basically … it’s just a plain orange drink. It came in a little plastic container with a little bit of aluminum foil over it. And it wasn’t called anything except orange drink or grape drink or whatever.”

By her own comments and extensive research, we think she’s referring to the Little Hug beverages! The drink comes in a barrel like container with minimal branding. It also features an aluminum foil top, which is how the singer described it.

She continued to explain the different flavors, which are all made by that same company. “There was orange, a grape, and a fruit punch. And that’s why I said, ‘If you know you know,’ because you bought it in the bodega and I used to go after school and get that for like … I mean, this is many, many years ago, it was worth 25 cents, and I got it with a bag of potato chips. And that was like my after-school treat for myself.”

The internet can now sleep soundly knowing what she mean’t by “orange drink”!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.