Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a statement regarding the custody of their two daughters amid their impending divorce.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the pair shared in a joint statement obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 10. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Earlier today, it was reported that the former spouses believe that an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming,” according to court documents obtained by Us, which also broke down a temporary custody agreement.

The daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 — will stay with Sophie until October 21, in which she will deliver them to Joe, who will keep the girls until November 2. From that point on, they will swap custody through January 7, 2024. The girls will stay with their dad for Thanksgiving and their mom for Christmas.

Joe and Sophie announced their split in a joint statement via Instagram on September 6.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple shared via social media. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Following the joint announcement, things started to get tumultuous between the pair after Sophie sued Joe over the custody of their two young children.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on September 21, Sophie requested that both of their daughters relocate to England immediately. The Game of Thrones actress also claimed that the children were being wrongfully detained in New York City, according to documents acquired by the New York Post.

Joe and Sophie eventually came to a temporary agreement on September 25. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were not to take their kids out of New York City for the time being. Their divorce trial is set for January 2024, with both parties battling for the location of the proceedings — the U.S. or England.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.