Joe Keery and Camila Morrone are teaming up! The two actors star in the brand new romantic thriller movie titled Marmalade, and we have all the details. Keep reading for everything we know about Marmalade.

What Is Joe Keery’s ‘Marmalade’ Movie About?

The film follows Joe’s character Baron, who is an incarcerated prisoner who strikes up a friendship with his new cellmate. As they plan their escape, Baron recalls how he met the love of his life, Marmalade (Camila), and their scheme to rob a bank.

You can watch the movie’s trailer here.

When Does Joe Keery’s ‘Marmalade’ Come Out?

Marmalade will come to select theaters on February 9, 2024.

Joe, who is best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, is set to return for the show’s fifth and final season which is currently in production.

“It does feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in August 2023 of the show’s ending. “My goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it … Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

Along with acting, Joe also has his very own music career where he goes by the alias “Djo.” He released an album called Twenty Twenty in 2019, and his second album Decide was released in September 2022.

During an interview with NME, the actor-musician explained that his alias and stage persona — which usually involves a wig and sunglasses — was a way to “disassociate the music from the character that everybody knew me as on Stranger Things,” he explained. “But I ended up loving the camaraderie that it creates. My goal is to surprise people and to have a really fun show that’s infectious.”

