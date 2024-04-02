JoJo Siwa has officially ushered in her new ~bad girl~ era at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards — and fans have some thoughts.

The former Dance Moms star, 20, attended the event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, wearing a black and sheer body suit with silver accents, fit with bat wings in the back. To pull the look together, she wore KISS-inspired makeup that included jagged black eyeliner and a rocker-styled updo.

Throughout the night, JoJo posed for photos with several fellow celebrities, including BFF Meghan Trainor and Tori Spelling.

After her iHeartRadio look made rounds on social media, internet users have had some, well, thoughts.

One fan wrote on X, “at this point i fully believe jojo siwa is a social experiment like theres just no way,” while another compared her to a fellow child star, writing, “oh she going through her 2013 Miley Cyrus era..”

Others were hopeful for what’s to come for JoJo, with one fan writing, “I see her vision but this is so poorly executed, give her a couple years and she’ll be stepping out in rare form.”

JoJo’s appearance comes after teasing her new musical era all over social media for the past month, including her upcoming single “Karma,” which officially comes out on April 5. Since teasing the song on TikTok, it’s gone viral on the video streaming platform — specifically its first line, “I was a bad girl.”

“I’ve seen people before me make this transition, I’ve seen how much I loved it, and I’ve seen also how much the world has criticized us, so I am ready for that. One thing that I think no one’s done is given the heads-up,” JoJo told People in March 2024. “It was important to me to give that heads-up and be like, ‘Look, if you follow along, that’s all you. If you want to go, now’s your time. But in the best way possible, now’s your time.'”

ICYMI, JoJo made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. She would later join Dance Moms during its fifth season, until leaving in season 6. Since then, she launched her viral Bow company, launched a musical career and have become one of the biggest influencers on TikTok and YouTube.

