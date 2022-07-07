The only thing that might be more iconic than JoJo Siwa, is JoJo Siwa’s house! The colorful, unicorn and candy machine-filled mansion has been the singer’s home since 2019 — but she recently put some renovations in to make it more “serene”!

The “Boomerang” singer’s house became known for its over-the-top interior design style as seen in her 2020 home tour video on YouTube. But recently, JoJo has changed up what her house looks like inside.

“We did take it down a couple notches, and that’s because I used to be a very, very dedicated and committed YouTuber,” she explained to People in a June 2020 interview. “I would always film in the house, and I wanted to be Jake Paul back in the day.”

But as her career began to shift from less YouTube-heavy content to more large-scale projects, so did her home decor taste!

“When I stopped filming in the house every day, it was really weird for me to come into the house, and it felt like work,” she explained. “So I told my family, ‘Let’s change the house to a nice, pretty, calm, serene house.'”

Fans noticed the change from her once colorful, glittery-filled home into a more sleek one in a June 2022 TikTok of JoJo showing off her new Lamborghini — which is also a huge change from her prior cars that had multiple pictures of her face on them. Looks like the Nickelodeon alum’s taste is evolving!

“I’ve said I wanted the Lamborghini SUV for my whole life,” she told People. “Truthfully, I wasn’t planning on getting it, and then I showed up at the dealership just for the fun of it. They had one available, and right now, if you were to order this car today, you’d get it in two years. So I was like, ‘Wow, this is pretty sick. I can literally get it and take it home today.'”

Scroll down to see pictures of JoJo’s renovated home!

