She is *not* ready to mingle! JoJo Siwa just revealed she is not single following her October 2021 split with Kylie Prew!
“We’re not single,” the singer shared during a March 2022 appearance on the “” podcast. “I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”
Loyal lady indeed! The singer told Extra in the same month at the GLAAD Media Awards that she was very happy and “very much so in love.” Aww! She revealed, “I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome. I’m very, very happy. It feels good and it feels right.”
The Nickelodeon star did not reveal who this special lady who is making her so happy is, though. Many fans think she is referring to her ex-girlfriend Kylie and that the two rekindled their love after breaking up in October 2021. JoJo originally confirmed the breakup after appearing on the :in November 2021, where she said the two were still best friends and talk often.
