She is *not* ready to mingle! JoJo Siwa just revealed she is not single following her October 2021 split with Kylie Prew!

“We’re not single,” the singer shared during a March 2022 appearance on the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast. “I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

Loyal lady indeed! The singer told Extra in the same month at the GLAAD Media Awards that she was very happy and “very much so in love.” Aww! She revealed, “I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome. I’m very, very happy. It feels good and it feels right.”

The Nickelodeon star did not reveal who this special lady who is making her so happy is, though. Many fans think she is referring to her ex-girlfriend Kylie and that the two rekindled their love after breaking up in October 2021. JoJo originally confirmed the breakup after appearing on the :“This Is Paris” podcast in November 2021, where she said the two were still best friends and talk often.

“She is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life,” JoJo gushed. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.” Other fans have also linked the Dancing With the Stars alum with TikToker Katie Mills, after they were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game on December 21. The two have also posted TikToks together, including one where Katie wrote, “She keeps me smiling :)” back in December. The YouTuber revealed that she and her partner have been together for a few months and hinted at her girlfriend’s identity by sharing that she might be someone that she has known for a while before the pair decided to take their relationship to the next level. “I’ll say the world is going to be very happy when I say who it is.” We’re dying over here, JoJo! Just tell us who the lucky lady is!!

