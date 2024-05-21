JoJo Siwa isn’t letting an eye injury get in the way of her 21st celebrations!

The “Karma” singer just posted several TikTok clips sharing details on her drunken escapades and revealed that she was punched in the face.

“It’s my 21st birthday! I’m drunk as f–k right now! I got punched in the eye… it was really bad, but I’m OK,” she told fans in a TikTok clip posted on Monday, May 20. “This is my liquor spread. Happy birthday to me!”

It’s unclear who allegedly punched JoJo and why, as she didn’t reveal further details.

She did reveal, however, a screen recording of herself dancing and singing along to “Karma,” then explained in a TikTok caption, “I accidentally posted this on my story and meant to post it on the feed so here’s the screen recording.”

The comments underneath her video mostly expressed exhaustion with the former child star.

“I cannot do this today JoJo,” one wrote, while another posted: “jojo it’s 8 am…I’ve not had coffee..ima need you to settle for a minute.”

To celebrate her birthday, the singer headed to Disney World in Florida, where she also shared multiple videos from the outing on her Instagram Stories. In numerous photos, JoJo wore a pair Mickey Mouse ears which she teamed with a pair of glasses that had “Finally 21” on the top of them.

The Dance Moms alum is making good on her word, as she previously shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she planned to drink her way around Epcot in Disney World for her 21st birthday.

JoJo spoke about the response her new era following the release of “Karma” in April 2024, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I’m not the same that I was when I was 14,” she told the outlet. “That can live on and people can know that human. But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]. Let’s be honest, let’s be real. Let’s make some art.”

Since her rise to fame, the dancer has been teasing a more mature side of herself, ditching her trademark bow back in 2021 and getting her first tattoo last year.

“I want to move forward, and I want to age as I age,” the former child star told Teen Vogue in 2021. “I think I’m in a great spot right now. I love what I look like, I love what I feel like, and I just want to keep that momentum.”

