JoJo Siwa is gearing up to fight on her upcoming single.

“For the last few weeks the world has been f–king brutal,” JoJo, 21, teased in a social media clip posted on Wednesday, May 29. “They’ve been talking so much s–t… but I don’t give a f–k,” Siwa says before shouting the title of her upcoming single, “Choose UR Fighter!”

If you pay attention, you’ll catch the upbeat, new wave-infused tune playing softly in the background, despite the absence of any confirmed release date for the track. Siwa’s caption on the post teases, “Ready or not… here it comes,” while the accompanying image showcases Siwa donning a sparkling, futuristic ensemble complemented by dazzling pink gloves. Additionally, the singer’s official website prominently displays the song’s title alongside a vintage-style “content loading” progress bar.

In April, JoJo debuted her new “bad girl” look and attitude with the single “Karma,” which went viral online for … a lot of reasons.

The 21-year-old sparked controversy following the single’s release, after talking to Billboard about how she thought she basically invented “a new genre of music… it’s called gay pop.” The singer later clarified her comment to TMZ, explaining, “I think I just want to make it more clear that gay pop is a genre. I am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But I do want to be a piece of making it bigger than it already is. I want to bring more attention to it.”

JoJo, initially rising to fame as a budding talent on the reality TV series Dance Moms, then amassing a massive following of young viewers through her YouTube content and Nickelodeon projects, has labeled the launch of her latest single as the pinnacle moment of her career thus far. However, she openly acknowledges the challenges of evolving her public persona to reflect a more mature image.

“It’s been something that we’ve tried to figure out the best way to navigate,” she admitted. “I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I’m not the same that I was when I was 14.”

“That can live on and people can know that human. But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]. Let’s be honest, let’s be real. Let’s make some art,” she said of her new era.

