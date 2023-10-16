When he’s not busy being an NFL star, Josh Allen is a family man! The Buffalo Bills quarterback has a lot of support back home.

Keep reading for all the details!

Who Are Josh Allen’s Parents?

Josh’s parents are Joel and LaVonne Allen. His dad and uncle owned a 2,000-acre ranch in Firebaugh, California, where Josh grew up, in part.

“It instilled a work ethic,” Josh told ESPN in December 2017 about watching his dad work on the farm. “Seeing my dad wake up super early when the sun wasn’t even out and then coming home when the sun was set, he worked his tail off to provide for our family and did a great job. He’s the most selfless man I know, and I think if I’m half the man he is, I’ll be all right in this world.”

When talking about his son, Joel spoke candidly about Josh’s sports career.

“He wasn’t too concerned when he went to junior college,” Joel told ESPN. “He knew there was going to be a big-time opportunity for him. He just needed a stage and he got one.”

His mom, previously owned a restaurant called The Farmer’s Daughter. In the same ESPN interview, Josh referred to his mother as “the rock of our family.”

Does Josh Allen Have Siblings?

Yes, he has three siblings. Josh’s older sister, Nicala Madden (née Allen) married Brayden Madden in July 2021. Together they share one son named William, who was born in March 2023. Josh also has a younger sister named Makenna Allen, who graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2022. She’s also a major support system for her brother.

“Wow what a season … @joshallenqb you gave so many people something to cheer for in a year full of uncertainty. Mckenna wrote on Instagram in January 2021. “This season may not have ended how we wanted it to, but I am beyond proud of everything you have accomplished thus far and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for you. So proud of you brother, Love you.”

Lastly, Josh has a brother named Jason Allen. He married Delani Allen (née Diaz) in April 2021, per Mckenna’s Instagram posts from the wedding ceremony.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.