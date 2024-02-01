If you’ve noticed an increase in body temperature, it might be your body’s way of telling you that Bieber fever is back! Justin Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2021, but that might be changing very soon.

The “Yummy” singer has seemingly dropped subtle hints about returning to the music scene recently. Keep reading to find out if Justin is releasing new music in 2024.

Is Justin Bieber Releasing New Music in 2024?

Rest assured Beliebers, it seems Justin may be planning to drop some music this year. According to a People insider, the singer has ditched his long time manager, Scooter Braun, and is working on his latest album solo.

In August 2023, the source revealed that Justin’s “been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record” as “the relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

ICYDK, Scooter first discovered Justin in 2008, after watching him sing a cover of “With You” by Chris Brown on Youtube. Justin was only 13-years-old when the music manager signed him to his record label.

What Has Justin Bieber Said About His Music Return?

While Justin hasn’t outright announced his new music, he sure hasn’t been shy about dropping hints. In May 2022, while sitting down with Apple Music, the artist revealed that the album was nearly finished, per Billboard.

He stated, “I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now.” Well Justin, that was almost two years ago!

Despite no track lists being revealed (yet), the “Stay” singer has talked about the types of songs to expect in the upcoming album.

During that same interview, Justin noted that he’s “always going to have the deep songs that make you feel something, but [he] also thinks there’s something really special about those songs that are just fun, that aren’t too deep, that can just put you in a little zone, put you in a little mood, and you can just ride out and just feel good.”

On January 31, 2024, Justin took to social media to share a series of photos where he’s singing into a microphone, performing alongside other musicians in a studio. The post has generated a lot of buzz and excitement that has fans wondering if this is a confirmation for new music this year …

