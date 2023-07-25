One of the most fascinating parts about K-pop is the title of the “leader,” a.k.a. the group member that helps control the band’s image, supports their bandmates and is pretty much the spokesperson for their group. However, many K-pop bands have started to forego the leader title, and titles in general! Keep reading to uncover all the K-pop groups that don’t have a leader.

BLACKPINK is the most prevalent K-pop band without a set leader. Comprised of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the K-pop musicians have broken tons of records since dropping their first song and even collaborated with some major names in the industry. In fact, they’ve even been dubbed the world’s biggest girl group!

“We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” Jennie told Forbes in December 2020. “And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

During an episode of Knowing Bros in 2020, BLACKPINK was asked why the group has no leader.

Lisa explained, “We all have things that we’re good at, so we each have our own roles in the group. I take care of all things dance-related, while Jennie initiates things, Jisoo makes difficult decisions as the oldest, and Rosé is in charge of all the little details.”

Jennie is also the member who is in charge of talking to their boss, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk, when the group has requests or complaints.

Additionally, Jisoo explained why their boss chose not assign a member a leadership role during an episode of Choi Hwa Jung’s Powertime Radio Show in July 2017. “We’ve all been trainees together for a long time, treating each other like friends, so I think [YG] thought if we didn’t have a leader, we would live peaceful and well together.”

BLACKPINK isn’t the only K-pop group that doesn’t have a leader, either. Click through our gallery to uncover a list of K-pop groups that don’t have a set leader.

