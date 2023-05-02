K-Pop stars have officially taken over the 2023 Met Gala and we’re *so* here for it! Keep reading to see all the South Korean pop stars who attended fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 1.

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie looked immaculate at the 2023 ceremony, wearing Chanel, which also marks her Met Gala debut. ICYMI, the 2023 Met Gala’s theme is inspired by German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld. He was best known as the creative director of Chanel, a position he held from 1983 until his death in February 2019. As Jennie has been an ambassador for Chanel for years, she formed a close bond to Karl prior to his passing.

Fun fact: Jennie was also the last house ambassador chosen by Karl prior to his death for Chanel.

“I never [thought] I would actually attend one myself,” Rosé said of the fashion event back in 2022. “It’s almost like Coachella [when they told us], ‘You guys are performing for Coachella,'” Rose recalled of BLACKPINK’s invite to Coachella for the first time in 2019. “We were like, ‘What, we aren’t just going to watch?’”

Funny enough, Rosé and the other members of BLACKPINK returned to Coachella for a second time in April 2023, but this time, as headliners.

“We’re so excited and honored to be able to return to Coachella as headliners,” BLACKPINK member Jennie told Billboard prior to the festival. “We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun.”

Rose echoed her bandmate’s excitement. “It feels absolutely unreal,” the “Gone” singer-songwriter told the outlet.

“I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as BLACKPINK — to be motivated, to dream on and dream big,” she continued. “But we never expected anything as big as being the headliner of a festival we’ve all grown up admiring and hoping someday we could find ourselves in the crowd of.”

