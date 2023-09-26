Keke Palmer has had quite the past few years! From returning to Hollywood and becoming one of the most beloved (and viral-worthy) actresses to welcoming her first child, it’s safe to say Keke is killing it. However, after the father of her child sparked backlash for criticizing her outfit online, fans are wondering if the Nickelodeon alum is single, and details on who she’s dated in the past. Keep reading to uncover Keke’s relationship history and past partners.

Are Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still Dating?

Keke and Darius Jackson, a fitness instructor, first started dating in 2021. They welcomed the birth of their first child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023. Since then, it’s unclear where Keke and Darius stand as he reprimanded the Hustlers actress via social media in July 2023.

ICYMI, a video of Usher serenading Keke with his song, “There Goes My Baby” went viral in July 2023. In response to the clip, Darius posted to X (former known as Twitter): “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Immediately, the comment sparked backlash online. Following the widespread outrage over his comments, Darius briefly deactivated his social media accounts, before returning one day later, and reportedly deleted nearly all of his Instagram photos of Keke, per Page Six. The new parents also unfollowed each other on Instagram at the time.

Breakup rumors between the two started surfacing in August 2023, with a source telling Us Weekly that their relationship is “complicated” amid all the public drama.

After being asked about her relationship status on a September 2023 appearance on the Today show, Keke declined to comment. “Life is good,” the actress told Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

She was then asked if she was still on speaking terms with Darius, which she replied, “I’m not trying to be specific! I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé‘s book: Mind y’all’s business.”

Who Has Keke Palmer Dated?

Keke is a pretty private person when it comes to her love life, but she has been romantically linked to a few famous names in the past.

“I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she said in a Harper’s Bazaar interview from March 2020. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.” She continued, “I think a lot about, like, does this person really like me for me? And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends too. That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Keke has ever dated.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.