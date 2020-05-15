We’re taking it back to 2009, thanks to Kesha! That’s right, the songstress recently took a walk down memory lane and totally recreated the iconic album cover for her debut single “Tik Tok,” and boy was it epic. But that’s not all! To make the entire thing even better, the 33-year-old documented the entire process and shared it to TikTok, and yes, our minds are blown too!

Honestly, we can’t stop laughing at the final product! Years later, and the singer is still totally killing it. She may be a little bit older and have a different hair color, but Kesha can still totally pull off the same look from 11 years ago!

From the looks of it, the pop star has been keeping herself pretty busy during the current coronavirus pandemic. Not only have fans crowned her as the “queen of TikTok,” but the musician has been trying out some new beauty trends too. For those who missed it, Kesha recently revealed to Refinery 29 that she started using butt masks with all of her free time.

“There are these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using,” she dished to to the publication. “It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that’s another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It’s one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness.”

She also revealed that she has started to experiment with dying her eyebrows, and fans are shook.

“I was at CVS Pharmacy recently getting essentials and I saw men’s beard dye and I thought, ‘I’ll put it on my eyebrows,’” she recalled. “It makes them really dark and wild-looking. It’s something that I discovered in quarantine, and it’s the first time I’ve done it on myself.”

If Kesha’s doing these challenges and still looking her best, maybe we should give them a try too!

