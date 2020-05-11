Just like the rest of us, Kesha is looking for ways to keep herself busy while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Well guys, the singer just got real about some of the ways she’s kept herself entertained so far, and she admitted that she started using butt masks! Say what?!

“There are these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using,” she dished to Refinery 29. “It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that’s another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It’s one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness.”

LOL. We guess it’s important to keep every part of your body hydrated! The 33-year-old also revealed that she experimented with dying her eyebrows, and fans are shook.

“I was at CVS Pharmacy recently getting essentials and I saw men’s beard dye and I thought, ‘I’ll put it on my eyebrows,'” she recalled. “It makes them really dark and wild-looking. It’s something that I discovered in quarantine, and it’s the first time I’ve done it on myself.”

The “Tik Tok” songstress explained that while the outbreak has definitely been “anxiety-inducing” for her, she’s trying her best to stay positive.

“I’ve also been brought back to the basics,” she concluded. “I’ve forced myself to learn how to cook, most things have been disasters, but at least I’m trying. I’ve been evaluating what I need in my life. Physically, I’ve been going through everything I’ve accumulated over the past years and determining what could benefit other people and what is just taking up space.”

For those who missed it, over 4,200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 285,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

