It’s time for a new beginning for Kesha. The electro-pop star was everywhere in the late 2000s and is finally welcoming fans into her new musical journey, after a long legal battle with former music producer Dr. Luke.

Keep reading to find out how Kesha was able to find her voice for the first time in 19 years.

The songstress took to X to announce her return in a dream-like teaser video posted on March 6, 2024. The clip shows Kesha walking towards a water stream while disrobing her white satin nightgown as the sun starts to set. In the background, Kesha can be heard singing, “I’ve been waiting for you, everything’s changed now.”

Kesha accompanied the ethereal video with a link that takes you to her website that features the back of her naked body. The words “Kesha Is Waiting For You” spins above her ahead, appearing like a halo.

Her teaser video comes hours after Kesha posted about her comeback with the post, “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome.”

This isn’t the first time Kesha has teased her upcoming drop. Earlier this year in January 2024, the songwriter posted a paparazzi taken photo of herself holding a sign that reads, “New music coming soon.”

Details such as release date and tracklist have yet to be revealed.

The artist’s upcoming record would be the follow-up to last year’s Gag Order album, which was her final under contract by the label run by Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald.

In 2014, Kesha sued Luke over allegations that he’d sexually and emotionally abused her. The music producer countersued Kesha claiming she’d breach their contract and defamed him. After an almost ten-year legal battle, the two settled in June 2023.

Six months later, Variety reported that the pop star had officially left her label in December 2023. They also confirmed that Kesha had parted ways with her manager, Jack Rovner.

A rep for Kesha’s longtime manager confirmed to the outlet that “after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect.”

Kesha followed with her own statement shortly after, “My manager has been an unwavering supporter of helping me get through the lengthy legal battle I have been embroiled in for almost a decade. We have achieved many great successes and have shared a magnificent part of my life with me.”

Under her previous management and label, Kesha released six full-length albums — including her 2010 debut, Animal, Cannibal, Warrior, Rainbow, High Road, and Gag Order.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.