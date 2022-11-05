Can you believe that Kevin and Danielle Jonas have been together since 2009?! The couple even had an E! News reality series which followed their lives called Married To Jonas that ran from 2012-2013. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Danielle Deleasa Jonas.

Who Is Danielle Jonas?

Danielle is a New Jersey native just like her husband! She was born on September 18, 1986, in Denville Township, New Jersey — making her a Virgo. After marrying Kevin in 2009, the couple share two daughters: Valentina Angelina Jonas (born in 2016) and Alena Rose Jonas (born in 2014).

While pregnant with Alena, Danielle and Kevin partnered with Dreft to launch an app called Amazing Baby Days that allowed couples to capture all of the moments from their pregnancy through the first year of a child’s life. She even live tweeted the birth of her first daughter as a part of the partnership!

Along with being a TV personality thanks to two seasons of E! News‘ Married With Jonas, Danielle is also a business owner! She founded a jewelry company called Danielle Jonas Co. and launched her first line of jewelry in December 2018 called “Moments.” The line is based around the concept of birthstones, with many of the pieces are named after or inspired by her two daughters.

How Did Danielle and Kevin Jonas Meet?

Before the Jonas Brothers made it big on Disney and beyond, Kevin and Danielle met while both of their families were vacationing in the Caribbean in 2007. At the time, Danielle had no idea that she had just met a member of what would become *the* Jonas Brothers. The “Burnin’ Up” performer got Danielle’s number from her older sister — and stopped at nothing to make a connection.

“You know how you’re supposed to meet somebody and call like two or three days later?” Kevin said during an interview with Glamour magazine in August 2012. “Well, I cyberstalked her after we met and cyberstalked to see what flight she was going to be on coming home, and then I called her the minute she landed. That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it.”

The husband and wife have been married for over 10 years now — and seem to be just as in love as when they first met! When celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary in December 2019, Kevin wrote a lengthy tribute to his wife.

“My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life. I [can’t] explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together! You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day,” he wrote via Instagram. “So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I [can’t] wait for the next 10 and then the next.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about Danielle Jonas.

