Former Nickelodeon star Kira Kosarin released her brand new single “Loving You Silently” on Wednesday, June 3. To celebrate the song’s release, the Thundermans actress sat down with J-14 to not only chat about the track, but urge listeners that they need to be making the Black Lives Matter movement and “public safety” a priority. The songstress dished on the story behind “Loving You Silently,” what fans can expect on her upcoming EP Songbird and more. Plus, you can snag the dress she’s wearing in our interview (the same one from her “Something to Look Forward To” music video) for just $28 at Blush Mark. Make sure to watch the video above.

