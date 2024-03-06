It seems Kendall Jenner might have some sibling competition with Kylie Jenner, as she’s just launched her own alcohol brand. The reality star announced Sprinter, a canned vodka soda, that is soon to be available for purchase nationwide.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner took to Instagram on March 5, 2024 to share the news — and of course — she was wearing a bikini.

In the sultry video, Kylie is seen in her pool enjoying the alcoholic beverage. The American socialite captioned the photo with the release date for Sprinter, March 21.

During her press release about the launch, Kylie talked about the inspiration behind her brand.

“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can.”

When talking about the flavor profile, Kylie claimed that it’s the “best tasting vodka soda” she’s ever had.

“Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot.”

Her upcoming vodka brand isn’t Kylie’s first venture into the beverage world. In October 2022, Kylie became an equity stakeholder in Glow Beverages Inc., a sparkling vitamin water drink created by Cowboys football star Dak Prescott.

Kylie may have drawn inspo from her older sister, Kendall, who pioneered the alcohol industry for her family. Since her 818 Tequila launch in May 2021, the supermodel has won 13 awards and earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

Aside from an alcohol brand, Kylie has already unveiled other projects this month, including her first fragrance. She debuted her perfume, Cosmic, to her Instagram followers on March 1, 2024. The “sweet, warm floral, elevated scent” is available to purchase on March 7.

The entrepreneur also created a clothing line towards the end of 2023. KHY, a low-priced luxury brand, launched its 4th collection in February 2024.

