The name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s son isn’t the only thing they’ve kept secret over the past year since he’s been born! Keep reading to see photos of the billionaire’s son, Aire Webster, that Kylie has posted via Instagram since (finally) sharing his name.

Kylie and Travis, who broke up in November 2022 after their years long on-and-off relationship, are parents of two children, Stormi Webster and Aire, who was born in February 2022. Initially, the baby boy’s name was Wolf Webster, but Kylie revealed that his name was changed in March 2022.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

“We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Kylie told Extra in an April 2022 interview. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

Following that, Kylie teased her son’s new name during the season 2 finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “My baby’s name is still Wolf,” she shared. “I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season 3.”

However, the makeup mogul revealed via Instagram in January 2023 that she changed her son’s name to Aire.

One month later, Kylie wished her baby boy a “happy birthday” and gushed about her son in a sweet Instagram video post. “AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars,” she wrote. “Best year of my life with you. You complete us, my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy [first] birthday. May God always bless you.”

And how does Stormi baby feel about her little baby brother since his birth?

“Stormi is already a natural when it comes to being a big sister,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively following the baby’s arrival. “She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the insider added about their precious bond. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him.”

Fun fact: Stormi was born on February 1, and Aire was born on February 2. We love Aquariuses!

Scroll through the gallery below to see rare Aire photos that Kylie has shared via social media.

