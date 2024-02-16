Add acting to her long list of achievements, because Kylie Jenner is looking to join Hollywood! While the young mogul isn’t new to reality TV, Kylie is ready to try her luck in the movie industry with boyfriend Timothée Chalemet’s help, according to a Life & Style insider.

Keep reading to find out what we know about Kylie’s upcoming acting career.

Why Does Kylie Jenner Want to Become an Actor?

It seems acting has been calling the Kylie Cosmetics owner’s name for quite some time. “Kylie’s had acting ambitions for years and had private coaches and some high-profile teachers, but she’s always held back because of her fear of failure,” a source told Life & Style in February 2024.

Now is definitely the time to pursue a change in career, especially since she has the Dune star’s help. The source further revealed to the publication that Kylie’s been “begging Timothée to costar with her.” The beauty mogul reportedly believes that the two would make great scene partners as they wouldn’t have to “fake their chemistry.”

We’re glad the couple is supporting each other in their ventures. However, it seems Timothée is wanting to give Kylie a realistic expectation. The source claimed that while “he’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting” he has “warned her it’s not for the faint of heart.”

How Long Have Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Been Dating?

We can’t believe how fast time has flown by, but the couple have been happily linked since April 2023. Rumors started swirling on April 14 when TMZ reported that Kylie and Timothee were spotted on a date in Los Angeles.

The news source snapped photos of their cars at a restaurant. At the time, a People source claimed that the two were just “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Romance speculation would continue for months, but it wasn’t until September 2023, when we would get a public glimpse of their relationship! While attending a Beyoncé concert, Kylie and Timothée were packing on major PDA.

September was quite an eventful month for the couple as they were also spotted in New York for both Fashion Week and the 2023 US Open.

It seems Kylie has been Timothée’s number one supporter. From attending the Golden Globes to his gig at SNL, we’re happy to see that the couple is holding strong.

