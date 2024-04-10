Is Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire having trouble with her finances? According to internet sleuths, Kylie Jenner is living “way beyond her means” — which is seemingly why she launched three new brands within the span of a few months. Keep reading for details on the conspiracy theory that the youngest Jenner is going “broke.”

Kylie Jenner Launches Several New Brands

At the end of 2023, the entrepreneur dropped her first clothing label titled KHY, marketed as a low-priced luxury brand in which she teams up with designers for each new collection. Months later, Kylie launched her very first fragrance titled Cosmic in March 2024.

A few days after the perfume launch, the Kylie Cosmetics owner then announced she would be venturing into the alcohol business, with the reveal of a hard seltzer called Sprinter.

Following the several announcements, commenters flocked to her social media page with mixed reactions.

One user wrote under her Instagram announcement, “Feels like it never stops. A relentless barrage of product with no real story, meaning, reason behind it. Exhausting,” while another added, “Girl you need to chill with all these businesses.”

Kylie Jenner ‘Broke’ Theory Surfaces

Following the launch of her new products, theories that Kylie may be struggling with her finances began to pop up all over social media. One TikTok user, Michelletok, hypothesized that the reason why the makeup mogul is creating multiple brands is due to her “living beyond her means.”

While there is no evidence to support that Kylie is living beyond her means, reports that the fashion mogul is attempting to sell her home in Beverly Hills has only fueled the rumors.

Per Page Six, Kylie and her ex Travis Scott have been trying to sell their seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate since 2022, which they originally bought for $14.4 million in 2018.

Originally asking for $21.9 million, the pair have since cut the price down several times, per the outlet. The residence was briefly taken off the market until it resurfaced in 2024 — to the new reduced price of $17.9 million.

Speaking to TMZ, Shark Tank star and real estate tycoon Barbara Corcoran even gave the former couple some advice on selling their home. Explaining that slashing to less than $18 million isn’t enough — and they need to be real when it comes to their asking price.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie is worth approximately $700 million.

