With the rise of popularity in interactive films, where viewers get to decide what the characters do, Netflix has officially announced its very first romantic comedy within the genre. Choose Love stars Disney Channel alum Laura Marano and Nickelodeon alum Avan Jogia, and audiences will be able to choose what their characters do!

What Is Netflix’s ‘Choose Love’ Movie About?

The official plotline of Choose Love reads, “Cami has it all, the perfect job and boyfriend but she feels that something is missing, and that feeling begins to grow when she meets Rex and an old love returns to her life.”

Laura will play Cami, with former Victorious star Avan playing Rex, Jordi Webber stars as Jack, Nell Fisher as Luisa and Megan Smart as Amelia.

Netflix explained the interactive aspect of the rom-com in more detail in a statement from July 2023.

“The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings,” they released in a statement. “Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting-but-tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous ‘Truth or Dare’ games.”

Directed by Stuart McDonald and written by Josann McGibbon, Choose Love is produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Mel Turner, Axel Paton and Josann McGibbon.

Following her time on Disney Channel as Ally in Austin & Ally, Laura has starred in multiple other projects, such as Netflix’s rom-com The Royal Treatment and appeared with Robert De Niro in The War With Grandpa. And following Avan’s stint as Beck in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, he has since appeared in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Zombieland: Double Tap.

Avan recently admitted that he tries “not to think about that time too much” as he reflected on working for Nickelodeon at the beginning of his career during an interview with Teen Vogue in January 2023. “It’s hard to know what you’re signing up for and how it’s gonna shape you and the world around you and how it’s gonna shape how people interact with you. It’s gonna shape what you mean to people.”

He added, “As far as my career, I try not to think about that time too much. I have always tried to focus on the work itself. That keeps me on track.”

When Will ‘Choose Love’ Be Released?

Choose Love will be released via Netflix on August 31, 2023.

