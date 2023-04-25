Le Sserafim is finally releasing their first full-length album! The K-pop girl group that includes members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae and former member Kim Garam (who exited the group in July 2022), will release their first album UNFORGIVEN on May 1, 2023.

Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Le Sserafim’s debut album, UNFORGIVEN.

Le Sserafim Album ‘UNFORGIVEN’ Details

Le Sserafim’s debut album includes 13 tracks in total, including the title track “UNFORGIVEN.” Everything, including their main track, will be released on May 1.

The tracks include: “The World Is My Oyster (2023 ver.)”,”FEARLESS (2023 ver.)”, “Blue Flame (2023 ver.)”, “The Hydra,” “ANTIFRAGILE,” “Impurities,” “Burn the Bridge,” “UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)”, “No-Return (Into the Unknown),” “Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife,” “Between You, me, and the lampost,” “Flash Forward” and “Fire in the belly.”

ICYMI, the girls debuted as a group on May 2, 2022, with the release of their debut EP Fearless and lead single “Fearless.” They are the first girl group to debut under BTS‘ music company, HYBE Labels.

On top of that, Le Sserafim released a documentary based on their pre-debut preparations called Le Sserafim – The World Is My Oyster.

“I’ve never had a period in my life where I’ve dedicated this much effort, energy, and time all at once,” member Yunjin told NME in June 2022, describing the pre-debut process as “grueling.” However, it was all worth it for the singer, who explained that “[since] we’ve finally made our debut, I feel proud and rewarded for all the hard work we’ve put in.”

They made their first comeback as a group in November 2022 with the EP “ANTIFRAGILE.” The release quickly eclipsed their debut, shooting straight to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart.

The group spoke about the meaning behind “ANTIFRAGILE” during an interview with Just Jared Jr.

“We as people face trials and tribulations throughout our lives, but I think that there are also a lot of things you can gain through those times, and I look at them as an opportunity to grow as a person,” Sakura said. “I hope that our song ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ brings a sense of strength to anyone who listens to it.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about Le Sserafim’s first full-length album, UNFORGIVEN.

