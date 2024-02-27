New couple alert! aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook are confirmed to be dating by their respective agencies, hours after Dispatch reported news of their relationship on Tuesday, February 27. Keep reading for everything we know.

Lee, 25, and Karina, 23, first met at the Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14, and began dating shortly thereafter, per Dispatch.

“I think it’s fair to say they fell in love at first sight. They fell in love from the moment they met at the fashion show,” an anonymous source close to the duo told Dispatch, per Koreaboo.

Hours after news of their relationship dropped, both Lee and Karina’s agencies confirmed their romantic relationship.

“The two are getting to know each other,” Lee Jae Wook’s agency CJes Studios stated. “Lee Jae Wook is currently filming [a drama], and as this involves his private life, we ask for warm respect to be shown.”

Karina’s agency SM Entertainment commented, “Karina and Lee Jae Wook are getting to know each other.”

Karina has been a member of four-member girl group aespa since 2020, who are best known for songs “Next Level” and “Savage.”

As for Lee, the 25-year-old is a renowned actor and model, who is best known for starring in Netflix’s fantasy drama series Alchemy of Souls in 2022. His upcoming show The Impossible Heir is set for Disney+, which premieres on February 28.

While also being apart of aespa, Karina has also debuted with the SM female unit group called GOT the beat. The group includes fellow aespa member WINTER, legendary K-pop solo artist BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation, along with Wendy and Seulgi from Red Velvet.

“It’s an honor to be able to perform with such amazing artists,” KARINA told Rolling Stone shortly after GOT the beat’s 2021 debut. “They have so much experience, and I still can’t believe that I performed with them and released a song together as one team! We each have our own unique color as an artist and come from different groups — so to be able to come together like this as one team was very exciting. I am happy to be a part of GOT the Beat.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.