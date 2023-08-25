Liam Payne Hospitalized With Kidney Infection in August 2023

Liam Payne ‘s health has taken a turn for the worse. The former One Direction member announced on Friday, August 25 that he would be canceling his upcoming tour as he is currently hospitalized with a serious kidney infection. Over the years, Liam, who was born with only one working kidney, has opened up about his health issues

The former One Direction singer posted his message about the cancellation of his South American tour to fans via social media. “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” he wrote.

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover. I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to reschedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

His South American tour was supposed to stretch from September 1 through September 12, 2023.

Liam Payne Kidney Health Issues, Explained

Liam has revealed in the past that he was born prematurely, which resulted in him having just one working kidney.

“When I was born I was effectively dead,” he revealed in One Direction’s 2011 book Dare to Dream – Life as One Direction. “The doctors couldn’t get any reaction from me so I had to be brought round and although it seemed like I was okay, there were underlying problems.”

He revealed that from the ages of “zero to four” he was in an out of the hospital, until it was discovered that one of his kidneys was not working properly. “I’ve still got both kidneys but one doesn’t work so I have to be careful not to drink too much, even water, and I have to keep myself as healthy as possible.”

However, in August 2012, the singer revealed that his once nonworking kidney was healed. He wrote on Twitter at the time, ‘”Just been for an ultrasound on my kidney turns out its fixed from when I was a baby!!! 😮 so now I have two J #weirdnewsoftheday.”