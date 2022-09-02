Can you believe it’s been over a decade since Michael Seater played the lovable and annoying brother Derek in Disney Channel’s Life With Derek?! Michael is set to reprise his role in an upcoming movie called Life With Luca and fans are curious as to what Michael has been up to! Keep reading to uncover the actor’s dating history.

Who Is Michael Seater Dating?

According to his Instagram, Michael looks to be single and identifies as queer. However, this hasn’t stopped all of TikTok to ship him with his Life With Derek costar Ashley Leggat (who played his stepsister, BTW).

Have Life With Derek Costars Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat Dated?

Originally a Canadian TV show, Life With Derek premiered via Disney Channel in 2005 and lasted for 70 episodes before coming to an end in 2009. Michael and Ashley’s characters on the show were stepsiblings, Derek and Casey, who had a *unique* tension that many fans translated as romantic while the show was airing.

MTV sat down with Ashley and Michael in June 2016, and Ashley revealed she can see why people shipped Dasey [Casey and Derek’s ship name], pointing out that “Dasey was just like when you simultaneously hate and love someone, since the step-siblings rarely got along, but did prove to be there for one another when it really counted.” You know, like a classic love and hate relationship.

Apparently, there was even a Life With Derek spinoff called Life With Derek, Again in development (which never ended up happening) that started out with Dasey in a pretty romantic situation. “I can tell you the pilot started with Casey and Derek in bed together … [but] I’m not gonna tell you the context of it,” Michael teased.

So, if you were super not OK with Casey and Derek getting together, then take comfort over the fact that they never did throughout the show — and despite romance rumors, the actors who played the stepsibling also didn’t date IRL. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped fans from editing those super uncomfortable romantically filled moments on YouTube. “I shipped them before I even knew what shipping was,” said one YouTube commenter.

Ashley and Michael will be reprising their Life With Derek roles in the upcoming movie Life With Luca, where they are *not* together. The synopsis teased that Casey is now a married lawyer with three kids, while Derek is a successful musician who is also a single dad of one daughter.

Guess we’ll have to wait for the movie to see if that romantic tension is still there 13 years later!

