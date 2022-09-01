Is Life With Derek back? The show may not be, but the stars sure are! Ashley Leggat and Michael Seater are reprising their roles as Casey and Derek, respectively, for the upcoming movie Life With Luca.

“We’re backkkk!!!” Ashley shared on Instagram in August 2022, alongside behind-the-scenes photos of the cast. “Had the time of my life filming Life with Luca. I can’t wait for you all to see what Derek & Casey have been up to in the last 15 years.”

Keep reading for what we know so far.

What Is ‘Life With Derek’?

Originally a Canadian TV show, the series premiered via Disney Channel in 2005 and lasted for 70 episodes before coming to an end in 2009. The series followed the story of the blended McDonald and Venturi families, and all the chaos that went on in their household when the eldest stepsiblings, Casey and Derek, butted heads. Jordan Todosey (Lizzie), Daniel Magder (Edwin) and Ariel Waller (Marti) also starred.

After these show came to an end, Ashley and Michael stayed close in real life. They’ve even collaborated on a few projects over the years. “I think we grew so close on Life with Derek that he just knows what to say to get me in the place I need to be,” the actress explained to MTV News in May 2016 when working alongside her former costar, who directed People Hold On, a movie in which she starred.

What Is ‘Life With Luca’?

Canadian media company WildBrain announced a spinoff movie titled Life With Luca in August 2022. The film is set to follow the return of Casey and Derek, who are all grown up and have teenagers of their own.

“The movie picks up fifteen years later and follows Derek and Casey as they each navigate parenthood and raise distinctly different teenagers,” the movie’s official logline reads, per The Sun. “Both Derek and Casey spontaneously decide to surprise their own parents at their recently constructed ‘forever home’ in rural Ontario but encounter each other instead.”

The synopsis teased that Casey is now a married lawyer with three kids, while Derek is a successful musician who is also a single dad of one daughter.

While it’s unclear if any other McDonald and Venturi siblings will be reprising their past roles, Joy Tanner is back as Casey’s mom, Nora, and John Ralston will return as Derek’s dad, George. Kit Weyman is also set to make an appearance in the film as Sam.

How to Watch ‘Life With Luca’

The movie is set to premiere via Canada’s Family Channel in February 2023.

