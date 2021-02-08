This may be hard to believe, but it’s been 16 years since Life With Derek premiered on Disney Channel in 2005.

For those who forgot, the show followed the constant feud between teenagers Casey and her stepbrother Derek after their parents got married and moved into together. Did you know before it hit the Disney Channel, the show was originally a Canadian series? The show starred Michael Seater, Ashley Leggat, Jordan Todosey, Daniel Magder, Robbie Amell, Shane Kippel, Kate Todd and Lauren Collins.

What has the cast been up to since the show aired its final episode in 2009? Well, J-14 did some investigating and turns out some of them have continued their acting careers while others stepped out of the spotlight completely. Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of Life With Derek is up to now.

