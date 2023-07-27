The Mattel Cinematic Universe is expanding! After its wild success with the biggest movie of 2023 so far, Barbie, a new doll is ready to break out of her box. Enter: Polly Pocket. The second doll-to-movie adaptation has been in the works since 2021, with Lily Collins leading the flick and Lena Dunham set to write and direct. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is There a Polly Pocket Movie In the Works?

A film adaptation of the tiny toys known as Polly Pockets was first confirmed in June 2021.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Director Lena said in a statement at the time. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

In October 2022, Lena confirmed she had finished up the second draft of the script during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “We have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world.”

Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel Films, with Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo heading things up for MGM. Good Thing Going’s Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.

Who Is Starring in the Polly Pocket Movie?

So far, Lily is the only actor attached to the film and she’s set to produce.

“As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen,” she told Variety in 2021.

When Will the Polly Pocket Be Released?

In July 2023, it was confirmed that the film’s script has officially been finished, but production plans are still up in the air. “Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future,” Mattel Films producer Robbie Brenner told Variety.

