Barbie is everything! The Greta Gerwig directed film is already the biggest (and pinkest!) movie of 2023, and Barbie-mania has taken movie theatres around the world by storm. So, ~Ken~ we expect a sequel anytime soon? Keep reading to find out what the cast and director have to say about Barbie 2.

Will There Be a ‘Barbie 2’?

As of now, there is no word of a confirmed sequel to Barbie, but the director isn’t quite taking the possibility off the table just yet.

What Has Director Greta Gerwig Said About ‘Barbie 2’?

After The New York Times asked Greta if Barbie could potentially become “the start of a franchise” or “a complete story with a definitive ending,” the director and cowriter gave no definitive answer.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,”she said in the July 2023 interview. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

However, during a November 2022 interview with Variety, Greta told the publication that it would “certainly be exciting” to have more Barbie movies.

What Has Margot Robbie Said About ‘Barbie 2’?

In an interview with TIME Magazine, Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, expressed caution over the possibility of a Barbie sequel.

“It could go a million different directions from this point,” she said. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Ynon Kreiz, the CEO of Mattel (the toy company behind Barbie), seemed more enthusiastic about the prospect of “more Barbie movies,” according to TIME.

ICYMI, not only does Margot play the lead Barbie in the film, but she also pretty much spearheaded the whole movie! As a producer of the film with her production company LuckyChap, the Australian actress told Vogue that she didn’t even picture herself as Barbie at first.

“It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that,” Margot told the outlet in May 2023. “This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”

