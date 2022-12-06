Lisette Olivera is about to take over one of the most iconic franchises: National Treasure. The actress is set to play Jess Morales in the Disney+ series called National Treasure: Edge of History, which premieres on December 14, 2022.

The original movie starring Nicholas Cage premiered in 2004, with the sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets premiering in 2007. It follows historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas) on his search for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States.

Keep reading for everything we know about Lisette including her age, past acting jobs and more.

Who Is Lisette Olivera Playing in ‘National Treasure’ Disney+ Reboot?

“After my casting announcement had been made and the whole world knew it was me that was gonna be at the forefront of the franchise, there were some people that were disappointed, but there were a lot of people that were very supportive,” Lisette told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022.

The official trailer for National: Treasure: Edge of History was unveiled in September 2022, prominently featuring Harvey Keitel, reprising his role as Agent Peter Sadusky, talking to the new protagonist Jess Morales, revealing to her that her dad harbored many secrets. Catherine Zeta-Jones is also set to star in the Disney+ series.

Lisette’s character Jess is a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — which leads her to embark on the adventure of a lifetime and save a lost Pan-American treasure while uncovering her own ancestral truth.

“It’s a scary thought to have to follow someone’s performance like Nic Cage,” the actress admitted to the outlet, adding it was “daunting.” However, she explained that she felt like she was in “safe hands” as the original National Treasure producers, writers, and even, composer for the films, were all on board with the Disney+ and helped guide her.

Who Is Lisette Olivera? Her Past Roles

Lisette, 23, is most well-known for 2021 film We Need to Do Something, series Total Eclipse, I Always Said After and the short film Feint.

Lisette also revealed that she has Mexican roots like her National Treasure character, Jess. “Her [Jess’] heart feels like she’s a part of both worlds but belongs to neither. I relate to that very heavily. ” the Disney+ actress explained to EW.

“I’m always trying to figure out where my place is. So I was really able to learn more about my culture through the show and really appreciate it more because I was able to understand the perspective that she has through my own body, in a way.”

