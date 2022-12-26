Girl power! Jade Thirlwall rose to fame as a member of Little Mix after they won U.K.’s The X Factor in 2011. Now that the ladies have taken a brief break from music, the British star is killing it on her own. That being said, the group does plan to reunite in the near future because there’s no bad blood between Jade and fellow girl group members Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

“Thank you for your support over the last 10 years, thanks for keeping us around for this long, we’re honestly so unbelievably grateful for all of the support we’ve had and we’ve really felt that on this tour and we will feel it at the last show. That’s going to be special,” Jade told Little Mix fans during a May 2022 interview. “We still pinch ourselves even now that we’ve got to this point in our career, so it’s all good.”

Emotions aside, the “Black Magic” songstress went on to say that the trio still has plans to “support each other” no matter what.

“This is all we’ve known,” Jade added. “Our whole adult lives, we’ve been in this group together, supporting each other, and that’s not going to change once we start doing our own thing in the future.”

When it comes to her future, specifically, Jade has plans for solo music. But that’s not all!

“I adore songwriting, whether it’s for me in the group or for other artists, I’ve really enjoyed doing that,” she told Gay Times in December 2021. “I like writing in general, so I’d love to write a book one day.”

Little Mix fans might also be seeing her on the big screen sometime soon with a possible “musical movie.” The singer added, “I feel like there’s still so many things about myself that people maybe still don’t know yet.”

During the same interview, Jade said that without the group, she would also have more time to focus on her charity work.

“I’ll have more time to do more things with Stonewall and show more allyship and help with other charities, which sometimes I struggle to find time for,” she shared, in part. “I think for me as well, as a woman of color and as someone of Arab heritage, that’s definitely something that I would like to portray more and help with when it comes to the war in Yemen, and Middle Eastern culture and how there’s not enough positive representation of Arab people – especially in the pop industry or in the media in general. There is a whole array of things that I’m super passionate about which I can delve into more and more.”

