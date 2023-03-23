Louis Tomlinson‘s documentary All Of Those Voices has hit all One Direction fans right in the feels. Released in cinemas on March 22, 2023, for a limited time only, the film explores the 1D member’s transition from boy band member to solo artist while battling his grief after losing his mother and sister.

Keep reading for the biggest takeaways and reveals from Louis’ documentary.

What Is Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All Of Those Voices’ About?

“The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path,” a statement describing the movie reads. “Since the acclaimed release of his debut album Walls and documenting the creation of his chart topping 2022 album Faith In The Future, the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.”

The former boy band member shared the news of his documentary via Instagram prior to its release.

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” Louis shared via Instagram in February 2023. “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words.’”

Since the movie’s premiere, which notably had former One Direction member Liam Payne in attendance in support of his old bandmate, fans have been shook over some of the revelations within the film.

One of the biggest revelations was that Louis felt unprepared to leave One Direction, explaining that he always had faith they would get back together.

“Even right up until we went on the break, there was still really no closure on that idea,” he said at one point in the documentary. “You didn’t really, or at least I didn’t, understand what it was going to be. I think the feeling I remember the most is a little bit of anger, because I didn’t want to go on a break. It didn’t just upset me, it shocked me. I wasn’t prepared for it. I thought for me, it was the band or nothing.”

Scroll through the gallery below to uncover all of the biggest takeaways and revelations from Louis’ documentary All of Those Voices.

