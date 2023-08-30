Louis Tomlinson is entering his fashion era! The former One Direction member just released his clothing line 28, which is inspired by his love for British fashion! Keep reading for everything we know about Louis’ new fashion venture.

Did Louis Tomlinson Release a Clothing Line?

Louis is acting as creative director of his clothing line, 28, which dropped in August 2023.

The English singer explained that the brand is inspired by standard British style (think tracksuits and football jerseys), but with a bit of a tailored and elevated edge to it, during an interview with Hype Beast at the time. It’s also the style that Louis grew up wearing, despite his classic striped shirts and suspenders he often sported while being a member of One Direction.

“It’s only as I’ve grown confident in myself that I started to revert back to how I dressed as a young lad,” he explained to the outlet. “I really do wear Doncaster [his hometown] on every item of clothing that I put on, even if it’s subconscious, it’s so much a part of who I am.”

What Inspired Louis Tomlinson’s Clothing Line?

The songwriter revealed that while he appreciates his boy bander fashion at the time of 1D, it took him awhile to find his own personal style.

“As a young lad going into a business like this, you are surrounded by people telling you what’s cool and what isn’t,” he revealed of his 1D days. “I’d say the boys could relate to this; you have to go through the motions of letting the industry tell you what they think you should do — because you don’t have enough confidence in that world yet to say: actually, no, I want to dress how I want to dress.”

He explained that launching 28 serves as a tribute to his humble beginnings, while also representing his dedication to his hometown’s local football (soccer) team, the Doncaster Rovers. Plus, 28 also references the British football jersey he donned during a charity match for the Doncaster Rovers.

“If I picture that rough lad I grew up with in Doncaster, he certainly didn’t have that look — he just looked cool in the clothes,” Louis said. “There’s a beautiful authenticity to that. I think there’s a more interesting way and authentic way of telling these stories for 28.”

When Will Louis Tomlinson’s 28 Clothing Line Be Released?

He dropped his first collection for 28 on August 30, 2023, which is inspired by all things football.

