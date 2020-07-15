Is Mackenzie Ziegler OK?! The Dance Moms alum just revealed she almost burned down her kitchen, and fans are seriously glad she didn’t get hurt!

The 16-year-old explained that while she was toasting a piece of bread for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it set fire. And get this — it actually happened during a livestream!

“Everyone was like, ‘There’s a fire behind you!’ But my mom put it out, thankfully,” the brunette beauty shared with Delish in a new video. “It was really bad.”

Wow, that was a close call — we’re so glad she’s OK. And it turns out, she’s not the only star to have a scary situation with flames. Back in April, Louis Tomlinson‘s ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth sparked concern from fans after she legit lit herself on fire during an Instagram Live.

The 28-year-old, who is the mother to the One Direction singer’s 4-year-old son, Freddie Reign, and her friend Olivia were chatting with fans on April 10, 2020, when the horrifying incident occurred. As they answered questions and joked around, Briana leaned over a candle, and her sweatshirt quickly went up in flames.

“You guys, I’m on fire,” the hairstylist told her followers as she showed her burning shirt to the camera.

Her friend started to freak out as both girls desperately patted the shirt in an attempt to extinguish the flames. After it was finally out, Briana assured viewers that she was OK.

“I’m good,” she said.

Fans quickly started to slam the brunette beauty for her carelessness, with some writing that Freddie was most likely asleep in the next room.

“Lesson learned, don’t ever hover over candles [while] playing Jenga,” Briana later wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also reposted a message from a fan that read, “God forbid you’re having fun with your friends and an accident happens. People are ridiculous.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.