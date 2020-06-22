Former Hype House member Darianka Sanchez has issued an apology after she was accused of bullying Mackenzie Ziegler online.

“I do need to grow. I’m sorry for the people I have hurt in the past, but that’s not how I want to be,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I am human and I make mistakes, but now it’s my turn to learn from them all. I love y’all.”

She also spoke out about the situation again in a video posted to her Stories on Sunday, June 21.

“I know I’ve made mistakes, but I wanted to take the time to privately apologize to the people I’ve hurt rather than doing it on the internet,” the social media star explained. “I’m not the same person I was four or five years ago. I know I’ve made mistakes in the past but I have grown and matured from them.”

For those who missed it, Darianka came under fire after an old resurfaced clip showed Kenzie talking about her. The Dance Moms star claimed that the social media star said “mean words” to her and “hurt her feelings.”

“So my opinion on Darianka… She’s very mean to me and calls me very mean words, and always hurts my feelings and, like, hates me,” the 16-year-old said in the video, which was reposted by Instagram account TikTok room.

The YouTuber even accused Darianka of seemingly hacking her iCloud account.

“Why does she have all your iCloud photos? This is the reason why. One day someone hacked into my iCloud and the email was like darankaxo@gmail.com,” she explained.

“I have been accused of some serious and illegal things. I just want to say, you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet,” Darianka added in her apology video. “I have never been arrested and I do not have any criminal background.”

The throwback clip has since gone viral, causing many fans to slam Darianka online. Get this — there was even a petition going around the internet in an attempt to kick her out of the Hype House, which got over 700 signatures before it was taken down. Days later, the internet squad announced that they had cut ties with the influencer.

When a fan commented on one of their videos that “Darianka can’t be trusted,” the group of TikTokers replied, “We wish her the best but she is not a part of Hype House.” Their response was quickly screenshotted and reposted by the Instagram account TikTok Room.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.