Just days after fans attempted to “cancel” Hype House‘s newest member, Darianka Sanchez, for allegedly bullying Mackenzie Ziegler online, the TikTok squad announced they were cutting ties with the star.

When a fan commented on one of their videos that “Darianka can’t be trusted,” the group of influencers replied, “We wish her the best but she is not a part of Hype House.” Their response was quickly screenshotted and reposted by the Instagram account TikTok Room.

For those who missed it, Darianka came under fire after an old resurfaced clip showed Kenzie talking about her. The Dance Moms star claimed that the social media star said “mean words” to her and “hurt her feelings.”

“So my opinion on Darianka… She’s very mean to me and calls me very mean words, and always hurts my feelings and, like, hates me,” the 16-year-old said in the video, which was reposted by Instagram account TikTok room.

The YouTuber even accused Darianka of seemingly hacking her iCloud account.

“Why does she have all your iCloud photos? This is the reason why. One day someone hacked into my iCloud and the email was like darankaxo@gmail.com,” she explained.

The throwback video has since gone viral, causing many fans to slam Darianka online. Get this — there was even a petition going around the internet in an attempt to kick her out of the Hype House, which got over 700 signatures before it was taken down.

Darianka first announced she was joining the Hype House — which is also made up of Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, Ondreaz and Tony Lopez, Patrick Huston, Ryland Storms, Wyatt Xavier, Connor Yates, James and Jack Wright, Olivia Ponton, Nick Austin, Calvin Goldby, Alex Warren, Kouvr Annon and Avani Gregg — on June 7, 2020, when she shared a snap wearing some of their merch to Instagram.

“Hey @thehypehousela,” she captioned it.

