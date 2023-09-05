OK, Madelaine Petsch, we see you! The Riverdale alum stunned in the photos from Skims’ latest cotton campaign. In the photos, released on Tuesday, September 5, the actress posed in pink and white undergarments and a fresh-faced look with her signature red hair on full display.

“When I wear Skims I feel sexy and comfortable,” Madelaine shared in a press release for the brand. “I had such a good time on set and felt really confident in my Skims, the Cotton Collection is the softest loungewear.”

In a video released alongside the photo shoot images, the former CW star could be seen dancing around while whispering, “Everyone’s wearing Skims,” before the 16-second clip comes to an end. The latest Skims line is set to drop on Thursday, September 7.

“A new era of @SKIMS Cotton,” Madelaine shared on Instagram alongside the same video. The brand, for their part, commented black hearts on her post.

Skims was launched by Kim Kardashian in 2019, and has since become a major staple in shapewear. This latest launch will feature the cotton collection basics in new styles and colors — including pink!

“This campaign introduces new styles to the brand’s most tagged collection ever, the Cotton Collection, and highlights how SKIMS continue to engage up-and-coming talent in order to connect with the next generation of consumers and serve as a reflection of pop culture,” the Skims press release reads. “Madelaine Petsch is best known for her starring role as Cheryl Blossom in The CW’s Riverdale, a pop culture-disrupting series that resonated with teen viewers and Gen Z for seven seasons up until its finale in August 2023. Along with being a star of one of the most popular teen dramas of the past decade, Madelaine has become a social media phenom in her own right, connecting with millions of next-gen followers.”

From the sound of it, everyone knows that Madelaine is a total star. Now that Riverdale has officially come to an end, she’s continuing to slay Hollywood with various projects — including this one — and more on the horizon.

