Just call Mads Lewis a bikini babe! The internet star is constantly sharing swimsuit photos on Instagram, and fans love it.

Along with her body-positive snaps, the actress-turned-social media star is always reminding fans to love themselves with her slogan, “Just Remember You’re Beautiful.” Mads is sure to hashtag the message at the end of every Instagram post — including her bathing suit pics — and even sells merch that features the positive saying.

“I downloaded Instagram when I was in fifth grade, so that was like eight years ago [or] nine years ago,” the internet star revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April 2021, explaining her rise to fame. “I just did it for fun, and then, my friend in sixth grade showed me this app called Musical.ly, which was what TikTok was before.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Mads had time to explore other aspects of her career. But she’s an influencer at heart.

“We had our time … let’s pursue our dreams in acting, singing, dancing, modeling, everything because we believed in ourselves,” she explained on the same podcast episode about her and fellow early influencers. “Then, we transformed into TikTokers.”

While she’s had some major success on the platform, Mads makes it clear that she doesn’t follow any specific formula.

“When I create content, I usually just wing it,” the social media star told Forbes in June 2021. “But I do follow a lot of trends, like: dance trends, transition trends, etc. I also read from my devotion (my faith) to give my supporters messages. And I like to do videos showing a normal day in my life.”

During the same interview, Mads told aspiring TikTok stars to post whatever they feel. “If you think it’s funny, then post it. Don’t doubt yourself. Be confident,” she shared.

Other than her social media aspirations, Mads has major goals for the future, telling Forbes that she hopes to open her own restaurant that’s sure to be “a hit.” Until then, we’re just loving her constant Instagram content!

Scroll through our gallery to check out Mads’ best bikini moments over the years.

