Mads Lewis might be the unofficial queen of the selfie. The TikTok star is known for posting gorgeous photos of herself all over Instagram, and her fans love to see it! Keep reading to see the hottest selfies Mads has ever posted.

While Mads, 20, is most well-known for her TikTok lifestyle and beauty videos, she’s also got quite the dating history under her belt. She had a drama-filled relationship with fellow TikToker and singer Jaden Hossler in 2021 and is currently dating fitness trainer Kevin Mejia.

“I started social media in sixth grade, and I actually didn’t think I was going to be famous at all,” she told Elite Daily in July 2021. “Even now, I don’t consider myself famous, but I started because my friend got started on Musical.ly and blew up.”

The TikTok star said that since becoming popular on social media, she’s had to learn to keep her friend circle small. “A lot of people on social media can be very rude, but I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I’m actually not friends with a lot of people I’ve met because of the toxicity and them being negative,” she explained. “Being an adult now, I’ve learned that you have to sometimes get rid of the things in your life that might hurt the most. I’ve done that.”

Mads also explained that she’s extremely careful about what she posts about her personal life or relationships.

“If something happens in my life and I don’t want to put it out there, I don’t put it out there,” she said. “I can’t complain if anything does get out because I am a social media influencer, and certain things are going to get out there whether I like it or not. But it’s my choice to do social media. I can’t get mad at fans for wanting to explore that.”

Aside from being a social media influencer, she’s also voiced her wish to become an actress. “I want to be one of the biggest actresses in the world and I believe I can,” she gushed. “One of my goals is to be in a Marvel movie.”

