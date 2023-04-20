Alabama Barker is growing up! As the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the young star practically grew up in the spotlight. Keep reading for everything we know about the daughter of the legendary drummer.

Who Is Alabama Barker?

Travis shares Alabama, 17, with ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler. She has one older brother, Landon Barker, who is 19 years old.

For her 17th birthday in December 2022, Travis dedicated an Instagram post for his daughter. “Happy Birthday @alabamaluellabarker I can’t believe you’re 17,” he wrote as the caption. “I’m so proud to call you my daughter. God blessed me with you and I’m forever grateful. Blessings to you on this special day. I love you.”

Alabama’s introduction to fame started when she was pretty much born, as she would star on a reality TV show called Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons starting in April 2005, and Alabama was born in December of that year. Their parents later divorced in 2008, which put a bit of strain on Landon and Alabama’s relationship with their mom. In May 2021, Landon wrote via Instagram that his mom “isn’t in [their] lives like” their dad is.

After Alabama also revealed some details on her strained relationship with her mother via Instagram posts, Shanna spoke to Us Weekly in May 2021 that her kids’ claims were “false.”

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. … I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

Since their rocky relationship was aired on social media, their bond has improved. Shanna told Us Weekly in April 2022 that ​she and her kids are in a “great headspace,” adding, “At one point in time, Travis’ relationship [with Kourtney Kardashian] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another. … I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades.”

Alabama often posts photos of her family, including her new ​step mother, Kourtney Kardashian, who Travis married (like three times) in April 2022.

“Happy birthday Kourt,” Alabama wrote via her Instagram Stories for her step-mother’s birthday in April 2023. “You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom.”

She continued, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

