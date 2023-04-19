Get ready to hear the name Aria Mia Loberti a lot, because she’s starring in the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of the Pulitzer prize winning book, All the Light We Cannot See. Keep reading for everything we know about the actress and the mini-series.

Who Is Aria Mia Loberti?

Aria, who is blind, is completely new to the acting world, and will be playing the character of Marie-Laure Leblanc in All the Light, a blind young woman living during the time of Nazi-occupied France.

“Not in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me,” she wrote as her caption following the news of her casting. “I am sensitive to the extent of this responsibility and what this character means for blind and disabled people, blind girls in particular. A blind lead portrayed by a blind actor. This is a significant leap forward for disability inclusion, rights, and representation on screen and beyond. I will never not feel the weight of that, and I will bear it proudly and use it as a catalyst for positive change, equity, and breaking down barriers.”

Aria continued, “Despite its many highs, my life has never been an easy one, filled with it’s fair share of obstacles, traumas, and battles. The same with Marie. Though the landscape through which Marie moves is different from my own, our spirit is the same. Marie will take root on screen as a fully independent, fully realized, fully empowered character. I look forward to bringing this incredible story to life, and I’m SO excited for you to all meet her.”

Prior to acting, Aria graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 and got her masters at the University of London in 2021. She is currently working towards her PhD in ancient rhetoric at Pennsylvania State University.

What Is ‘All the Light We Cannot See’?

The book, which was originally written by Anthony Doerr in 2014 and won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 2015 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. The story follows Marie, a young blind woman, as she grows up in Nazi-occupied France, and Werner, a boy recruited by the German military due to his skills in radio tech. The mini-series is set to premiere on Netflix on November 2, 2023.

Shawn Levy, who is best known for his work in Stranger Things, directed the Netflix mini-series adaptation.

“I’ve never made something with such a hefty burden of expectation. I dealt with that pressure by remembering every day that I was as rabid a fan of this book as anyone who will watch this series,” he told Vanity Fair. “So, if I commit myself to doing right by this beautiful novel, I have a good chance of satisfying other people for whom the book means as much as it means to me.”

