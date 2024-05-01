Who plays Ravi Singh in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder? Actor Zain Iqbal is very new to the TV biz — with the BBC show and soon-to-be Netflix series serving as one of his very first on-screen roles. Keep reading for everything we know about the actor.

ICYMI, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a book series written by Holly Jackson, and is comprised of four novels which follow teenager Pippa Fitz-Amobi as she uncovers various mysteries.

The plot is as follows: “Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it,” per BBC. “But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

Wednesday star Emma Myers plays Pip in the live adaptation series, alongside Zain as Ravi — who is the brother of Sal Singh. After Pip goes to Ravi and starts asking him questions about his brother, the pair team up to uncover the real killer behind Andie Bell’s murder.

It was first announced that Zain and Emma would be taking on the beloved roles in June 2023.

“From the moment we announced that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was coming to the BBC I know there’s been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi,” Fiona Campbell, the Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, shared in a statement. “In Emma and Zain we’ve found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they’ve stepped straight from the pages of Holly’s books on to our screens. I can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

Along with Emma and Zain, the cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton and Mitu Panicucci, among others.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder premiered in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on May 1, and followed by a Netflix release in the U.S.



