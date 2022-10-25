If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, you’ve probably recognized Haim before — whether it be in Instagram posts or her music video for “Bejeweled”! The three sisters, Danielle, Este and Alana Haim, are in a rock band and have made quite the name for themselves. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about the sister band, Haim.

Who Are Haim?

Haim, which means “life” in Hebrew, is made up of three sisters: Este, 36, Danielle, 33, and Alana, 30. The three girls grew up in a very musical family in San Fernando, California. Their father, Mordechai “Moti” Haim, was a professional soccer player in Israel but was also an impressive drummer — and their mother Donna won a contest on The Gong Show in the 1970s singing a Bonnie Raitt song. The girls and their parents created a family band during their childhood called Rockinhaim!

In 2004, Danielle and Este formed Valli Girls, an all-female pop rock group signed to Columbia Records. They recorded a few songs, and later appeared on the soundtrack to The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — however, the two left the group shortly afterward. Fun fact: Danielle was a guitarist for Jenny Lewis and The Strokes following her graduation from high school.

The girls formed Haim in 2007! After opening for acts such as Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes and Ke$ha, the trio released their EP Forever in 2012, which included three songs. Their first album called Days Are Gone, was released in September 2013.

Are Haim and Taylor Swift Friends?

Not just friends — Taylor and the sisters are *best* friends. The friends have even collaborated musically, as Haim was featured on Taylor’s 2020 evermore album with their song “no body no crime.” The sisters were also were featured in Taylor’s October 2022 music video for “Bejeweled,” playing Taylor a.k.a. Cinderella’s evil step-sisters.

Following the release of the music video, Haim posted on the band’s official Instagram posed in their “Bejeweled” costumes with Taylor. “Hey @taylorswift YOU ALWAYS MAKE THE WHOLE PLACE SHIMMER. WE LOVE U,” they wrote.

Plus, Alana and Taylor, whose birthdays are two days apart, had a joint birthday party in December 2021 to celebrate Taylor’s 32nd birthday and Alana’s 30th! Taylor posted a photo of Alana and herself dancing at the party on Instagram, writing: “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

