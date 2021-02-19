Get to know your new favorite Disney Channel stars! Preston Oliver, Kyliegh Curran and Elle Graham shared some epic fun facts about themselves in three exclusive videos, and J-14 has a first look.

The budding superstars play Griffin, Harper and Savannah, respectively, in the series Secrets of Sulphur Springs, which will be making its streaming debut with the first five episodes going live on Disney+ next Friday, February 26. A family-friendly mystery, the series is set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs and follows Griffin from his move from Chicago to the south where his dad has purchased an abandoned hotel property, called The Tremont. After hearing about a ghost named Savannah who’s rumored to haunt the building, Griffin and his new friend Harper go on a time-traveling adventure to uncover all the secrets that Sulphur Springs holds.

Preston, Kyliegh and Elle may become known for their Disney Channel roles thanks to this fan-favorite series, but they had major careers before stepping foot onto the network! Scroll through our gallery to check out these exclusive videos about the stars, and tune into new epodes of Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney Channel on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST.

