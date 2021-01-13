Getting spooked! Preston Oliver, Kyliegh Curran and Elle Graham from Disney Channel’s upcoming show Secrets of Sulphur Springs caught up exclusively with J-14 just ahead of the series premiere and shared their funniest moments from set. But that’s not all! The young stars also told their scariest real-life ghost stores. Be sure to watch the video above and check out the premiere of Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney Channel on Friday, January 15th, at 8 p.m.

