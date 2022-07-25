Meg Donnelly is booked and busy! The ZOMBIES actress is set to star in so many projects outside of her usual character of Addison in the ZOMBIES movies. Keep reading to discover all of Meg’s upcoming movies, TV shows and more!

First things first, Meg is starring in a Supernatural spinoff, CW’s The Winchesters. That’s right, the Disney alum will play Mary Campbell! Mary is the mother of the Sam and Dean Winchester, who were the stars of the original series. The *supernatural* series is set to release in October 2022.

According to Deadline, Meg’s character has grown up as a hunter but “after losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team.” The character of John Winchester will be played by Drake Rodger.

“I’m really excited to move to New Orleans at the end of this month start up,” Meg gushed to J-14 in July 2022. “The fans are just so incredible and they really, really care about the Supernatural universe so much. So we are trying our best to make sure that they’re happy. And then we’re excited to dive in and explore Mary and John Winchester. I’m really, I’m really, really excited and everyone’s just so nice.”

Along with The Winchesters, Meg will play Val in season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is set to release on July 27, 2022. Her character is “a confident and funny college student and longtime camper-turned-counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen,” according to a January 2022 announcement shared via Deadline.

“Everyone in the cast is just so welcoming, such a huge family,” Meg gushed about the HSMTMTS cast to J-14. “I don’t know how I keep getting so lucky, because everyone in ZOMBIES is just so, so nice. And then everyone in High School Musical School is great.”

